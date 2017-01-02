Brokerages Anticipate John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) to Announce $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Shares of John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) have received an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. John Bean Technologies Corporation’s rating score has declined by 67% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $95.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.67 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned John Bean Technologies Corporation an industry rank of 53 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts recently commented on JBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sidoti cut John Bean Technologies Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

In other John Bean Technologies Corporation news, VP Mark K. Montague sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $197,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,898.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark K. Montague sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $389,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in John Bean Technologies Corporation by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,981,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,760,000 after buying an additional 139,573 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in John Bean Technologies Corporation by 20.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,784,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,880,000 after buying an additional 298,559 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in John Bean Technologies Corporation by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,145,000 after buying an additional 13,406 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in John Bean Technologies Corporation by 8.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 903,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,321,000 after buying an additional 70,815 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in John Bean Technologies Corporation by 23.1% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 628,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,505,000 after buying an additional 117,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) opened at 85.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.01. John Bean Technologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $41.35 and a 12 month high of $93.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.36.

John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies Corporation had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The business earned $349.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Corporation will post $2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from John Bean Technologies Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. John Bean Technologies Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 18.26%.

About John Bean Technologies Corporation

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) is a technology solutions provider to the segments of the food processing and air transportation industries. The Company designs, manufactures, tests and services technological systems and products. It operates through two segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures services and food processing systems used for fruit juice production, frozen food production, in-container food production and convenience food preparation, among others by the food industry.

