Brink’s Company (The) (BCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BCO shares. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Brink’s Company (The) from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brink’s Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Brink’s Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brink’s Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s Company (The) during the third quarter worth $1,432,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Brink’s Company (The) by 16,744.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,657,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,557,000 after buying an additional 2,642,180 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s Company (The) during the third quarter worth $224,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its stake in Brink’s Company (The) by 584.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 67,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 57,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Brink’s Company (The) by 13.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) traded down 1.20% on Monday, reaching $41.25. 121,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Brink’s Company has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $45.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average of $36.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.87 and a beta of 1.39.

Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Brink’s Company (The) had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The business earned $756 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brink’s Company will post $2.03 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s Company (The) Company Profile

The Brink’s Company (Brink’s) is a provider of logistics and security solutions. The Company’s solutions include cash-in-transit, automated teller machine (ATM) replenishment and maintenance, international transportation of valuables, cash management and payment services, to financial institutions, retailers, government agencies (including central banks), mints, jewelers and other commercial operations around the world.

