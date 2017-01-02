Brean Capital Downgrades Time Warner Inc. (TWX) to Hold

Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Brean Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. FBR & Co boosted their target price on Time Warner from $104.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Moffett Nathanson raised Time Warner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Time Warner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.42 to $107.50 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Time Warner in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, lowered Time Warner from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.74.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) opened at 96.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.07. Time Warner has a 1-year low of $55.53 and a 1-year high of $97.10.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Time Warner had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. Time Warner’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Time Warner will post $5.80 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Time Warner’s payout ratio is 28.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWX. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Time Warner by 559.6% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,568,589 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $262,434,000 after buying an additional 3,027,578 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Time Warner during the second quarter worth approximately $174,269,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Time Warner by 15.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,411,067 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $1,226,875,000 after buying an additional 2,102,473 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Time Warner by 36.1% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,612,332 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $412,731,000 after buying an additional 1,487,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Time Warner during the third quarter worth approximately $96,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

About Time Warner

Time Warner Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company operates through three segments: Turner, which consists of cable networks and digital media properties; Home Box Office, which consists of domestic premium pay television and streaming services, and international premium pay, basic tier television services and streaming services, and Warner Bros., which consists of television, feature film, home video and videogame production and distribution.

