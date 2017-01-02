Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BDN. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) opened at 16.51 on Tuesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The company’s market cap is $2.88 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average of $15.83.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -545.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Genesee Valley Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company provides leasing, property management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of office, industrial, retail and mixed-use properties. The Company manages its portfolio within four segments: Pennsylvania Suburbs, Philadelphia Central Business District (CBD), Metropolitan Washington, DC and Austin, Texas.

