Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys 1,254 Shares of AT&T Inc. (T)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 38.1% in the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 13.0% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Concannon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 40.3% in the third quarter. Concannon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) traded down 0.30% on Monday, hitting $42.53. 16,674,019 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $261.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.37. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $43.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 81.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of AT&T from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Pacific Crest reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.98.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 27,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.91 per share, with a total value of $1,001,331.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company offers communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. It operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Business Solutions segment includes various categories, including wireless service, fixed strategic services, legacy voice and data services, other services and wireless equipment.

