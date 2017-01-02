Bovie Medical Co. (BVX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bovie Medical Co. (NYSE:BVX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Bovie Medical Corporation, formerly An-Con Genetics Inc., is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a diverse line of medical devices and advanced coating technologies. “

Separately, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Bovie Medical in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Bovie Medical (NYSE:BVX) opened at 3.59 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is $97.44 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.64. Bovie Medical has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $5.75.

Bovie Medical (NYSE:BVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm earned $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bovie Medical will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Bovie Medical by 27.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 72,051 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 15,305 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Bovie Medical by 39.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,885 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 21,940 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bovie Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bovie Medical by 439.6% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bovie Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

Bovie Medical Company Profile

Bovie Medical Corporation (Bovie) is an energy-based medical device company. The Company is engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of electrosurgical equipment by producing equipment for medical device manufacturers through original equipment manufacturing (OEM) agreements, as well as start-up companies.

