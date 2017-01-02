Boston Partners Purchases Shares of 215,811 NN, Inc. (NNBR)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 215,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,938,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NN by 1.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,301,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,191,000 after buying an additional 38,017 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NN by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,512,000 after buying an additional 85,920 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in NN by 16.7% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,162,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after buying an additional 166,472 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in NN by 4.8% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,090,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after buying an additional 50,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in NN by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 730,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after buying an additional 53,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) remained flat at $19.05 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,279 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $518.90 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.18. NN, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $20.39.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. NN had a positive return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $205 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. NN’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NN, Inc. will post $1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. NN’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NNBR shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on NN in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. NN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About NN

NN, Inc is a diversified industrial company. The Company operates through three segments: the Precision Bearing Components Group, the Precision Engineered Products Group and the Autocam Precision Components Group. Within its Precision Bearing Components Group, the Company manufactures and supplies high precision bearing components, consisting of balls, cylindrical rollers, tapered rollers, spherical rollers and metal retainers for bearing and constant velocity-joint manufacturers.

