BlackRock Investment Management LLC Has $13,401,000 Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR)

BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 186,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $13,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth approximately $17,809,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 12.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,109,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,786,000 after buying an additional 237,871 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,153,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,732,000 after buying an additional 188,738 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth approximately $8,088,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 38.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 345,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,867,000 after buying an additional 96,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) traded up 1.05% during trading on Monday, reaching $88.23. 436,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $88.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.18 and a 200-day moving average of $73.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $317.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.04 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post $4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

CFR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays PLC dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.60.

In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $1,057,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $1,115,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,918,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding and bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, insurance, brokerage, mutual funds, leasing, treasury management, capital markets advisory and item processing services.

