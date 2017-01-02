BlackRock Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA)

BlackRock Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,439 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,164 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings were worth $13,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLCA. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings by 73.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings by 23.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,305 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Davidson & Garrard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) traded down 0.07% on Monday, hitting $56.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,187,053 shares. The stock’s market cap is $4.00 billion. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $58.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average is $43.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. U.S. Silica Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.41%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “BlackRock Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA)” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/blackrock-investment-management-llc-cuts-position-in-u-s-silica-holdings-inc-slca/1138238.html.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLCA shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of U.S. Silica Holdings in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Silica Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on shares of U.S. Silica Holdings in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased their price target on shares of U.S. Silica Holdings from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of U.S. Silica Holdings from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Silica Holdings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.58.

In related news, SVP David D. Murry sold 6,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $317,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David D. Murry sold 5,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $328,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc (U.S. Silica) is a domestic producer of commercial silica, a specialized mineral that is an input into a range of end markets. The Company operates in two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants, and Industrial & Specialty Products. In the Oil & Gas Proppants segment, the Company serves the oil and gas recovery market providing fracturing sand, or frac sand.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.