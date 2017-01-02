BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. Has $167,769,000 Stake in Zions Bancorporation (ZION)

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,408,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation were worth $167,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation by 7.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation by 7.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation by 0.7% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation by 90.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 18,859 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) opened at 43.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.45. Zions Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $44.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average is $31.99.

Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Zions Bancorporation had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation will post $1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ZION has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vetr raised shares of Zions Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 5th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zions Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.

In other news, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $322,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,315.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dianne R. James sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $25,086.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,946.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates through seven segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado and The Commerce Bank of Washington. It focuses on providing community banking services and its core business lines are small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending; trust and wealth management; limited capital markets activities, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting, and investment activities.

