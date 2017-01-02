BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. Decreases Stake in Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc (SNI)

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. decreased its position in shares of Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc (NASDAQ:SNI) by 14.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,733,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443,933 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Scripps Networks Interactive were worth $173,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Scripps Networks Interactive by 2.9% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Scripps Networks Interactive by 8.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Scripps Networks Interactive by 8.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Scripps Networks Interactive by 499.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its position in Scripps Networks Interactive by 15.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc (NASDAQ:SNI) opened at 71.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.13. Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc has a 52 week low of $50.81 and a 52 week high of $73.71.

Scripps Networks Interactive (NASDAQ:SNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.31. The firm earned $803.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.62 million. Scripps Networks Interactive had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc will post $5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Scripps Networks Interactive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scripps Networks Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Scripps Networks Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Bank of America Corporation downgraded Scripps Networks Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Scripps Networks Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.43.

In other Scripps Networks Interactive news, major shareholder Edward W. Scripps sold 354,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $23,144,256.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,848 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,825.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adam R. Scripps sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $34,475,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 320,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,107,990.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Scripps Networks Interactive Company Profile

Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc is a developer of lifestyle-oriented content for linear and interactive video platforms, including television and the Internet brands. The Company’s segments include U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Corporate and Other. Its U.S. Networks segment includes its approximately six national television networks: HGTV, Food Network, Travel Channel, DIY Network, Cooking Channel and Great American Country.

