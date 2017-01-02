BlackRock Inc. Purchases 198,354 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 102.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 391,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nabors Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,284,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,858,000 after buying an additional 582,523 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nabors Industries by 89.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,302,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,684,000 after buying an additional 6,292,257 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Nabors Industries by 12.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,858,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,181,000 after buying an additional 1,270,934 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Nabors Industries by 13.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,699,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,577,000 after buying an additional 1,394,726 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Nabors Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 10,681,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,350,000 after buying an additional 351,903 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) traded up 0.86% on Monday, hitting $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,494,917 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.65 billion.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. The business earned $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post ($1.33) EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.92%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “BlackRock Inc. Purchases 198,354 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR)” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/blackrock-inc-purchases-198354-shares-of-nabors-industries-ltd-nbr/1138371.html.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NBR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Stephens lowered Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.76.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. owns and operates a land-based drilling rig fleet in North America. The Company is a provider of offshore platform work over and drilling rigs. It conducts its Drilling & Rig Services business through four segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling and Rig Services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.