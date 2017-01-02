BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Domtar Corporation (UFS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 110.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Domtar Corporation were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Domtar Corporation by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,020,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,782,000 after buying an additional 384,293 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Domtar Corporation by 12.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,138,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,895,000 after buying an additional 587,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Domtar Corporation by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,764,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,765,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domtar Corporation by 25.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 941,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,956,000 after buying an additional 193,206 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Domtar Corporation by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 901,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,489,000 after buying an additional 45,126 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) traded down 1.26% on Monday, reaching $39.03. 375,322 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day moving average is $37.32. Domtar Corporation has a one year low of $29.88 and a one year high of $42.95.

Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Domtar Corporation had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company earned $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Domtar Corporation will post $3.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Domtar Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.45%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domtar Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Domtar Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Domtar Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) began coverage on shares of Domtar Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Domtar Corporation from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domtar Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Domtar Corporation Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a range of fiber-based products, including communication papers, specialty and packaging papers and absorbent hygiene products. The Company operates through two business segments: Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. Its Pulp and Paper segment is engaged in the designing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff and hardwood market pulp.

