BlackRock Inc. Buys 9,281 Shares of BHP Billiton Limited (BHP)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,460 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in BHP Billiton Limited were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BHP Billiton Limited by 2,730.8% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 26,407,326 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,116,711,000 after buying an additional 25,474,458 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of BHP Billiton Limited during the third quarter valued at $16,672,000. Marketfield Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Billiton Limited during the second quarter valued at $13,397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Billiton Limited by 54.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,233,844 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,238,000 after buying an additional 434,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Billiton Limited during the second quarter valued at $11,424,000. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP) traded down 1.35% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,894,539 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.95. BHP Billiton Limited has a 52-week low of $18.46 and a 52-week high of $40.20. The firm’s market capitalization is $95.22 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BHP shares. Cowen and Company boosted their price objective on BHP Billiton Limited from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. cut BHP Billiton Limited from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Vetr cut BHP Billiton Limited from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.05 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Macquarie raised BHP Billiton Limited from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on BHP Billiton Limited in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.15.

About BHP Billiton Limited

BHP Billiton Limited is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

