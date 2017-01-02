BlackRock Inc. Acquires 23,050 Shares of Legg Mason, Inc. (LM)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) by 17.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Legg Mason by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 43,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the third quarter valued at $230,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Legg Mason by 79.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 227,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after buying an additional 100,298 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Legg Mason by 1.1% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 564,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,901,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) traded up 0.40% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.91. 922,862 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.19. The company’s market capitalization is $3.02 billion. Legg Mason, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $39.97.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Legg Mason had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 6.43%. The firm earned $748.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Legg Mason, Inc. will post $2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.00%.

LM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legg Mason from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Group lowered their target price on shares of Legg Mason from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $44.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in providing asset management and related financial services to individuals, institutions, corporations and municipalities. The Company operates through Global Asset Management segment. Global Asset Management provides investment advisory services to institutional and individual clients and to the Company-sponsored investment funds.

