BlackRock Group LTD Sells 48,220 Shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. (Q)

BlackRock Group LTD cut its stake in Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. (NYSE:Q) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD’s holdings in Quintiles Transitional Holdings were worth $42,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of Q. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its position in shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings by 0.5% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings by 4.7% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Holdings LLC now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings by 0.9% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 22,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings by 5.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. (NYSE:Q) traded up 0.22% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.05. 848,649 shares of the company traded hands. Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.01 and a 1-year high of $81.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.66 and a 200-day moving average of $75.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Quintiles Transitional Holdings (NYSE:Q) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Quintiles Transitional Holdings had a negative return on equity of 212.51% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. will post $3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on Q shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings from a “not rated” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.94.

In other Quintiles Transitional Holdings news, Director Jack M. Greenberg sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $159,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,726.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quintiles Transitional Holdings Company Profile

Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc, formerly Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc, is a provider of biopharmaceutical development services and commercial outsourcing services. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies. Its segments include Product Development and Integrated Healthcare Services.

