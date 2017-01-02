BlackRock Group LTD Has $41,719,000 Stake in lululemon athletica inc. (LULU)

BlackRock Group LTD increased its stake in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,136 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD’s holdings in lululemon athletica inc. were worth $41,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in lululemon athletica inc. by 14.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,917 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. during the second quarter valued at $11,519,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. by 211.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. RS Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. during the second quarter valued at $22,853,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. during the second quarter valued at $1,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) remained flat at $64.99 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,611,305 shares. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $52.71 and a 12-month high of $81.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.68 and a 200-day moving average of $67.21.

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company earned $544.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.81 million. lululemon athletica inc. had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post $2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. Mizuho upgraded shares of lululemon athletica inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of lululemon athletica inc. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of lululemon athletica inc. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of lululemon athletica inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group downgraded shares of lululemon athletica inc. to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.58.

lululemon athletica inc. Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc is a designer, distributor and retailer of technical athletic apparel. The Company’s segments include Company-operated stores, Direct to consumer and Other. The Company offers a line of apparel and accessories for women, men and female youth. Its apparel assortment includes items, such as pants, shorts, tops and jackets designed for healthy lifestyle activities and athletic pursuits, such as yoga, running, other sweaty pursuits and athletic wear for female youth.

