BlackRock Fund Advisors Raises Stake in Neogen Corporation (NEOG)

BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,529,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,014 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors owned about 0.07% of Neogen Corporation worth $141,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neogen Corporation during the second quarter worth $119,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen Corporation during the second quarter worth $132,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neogen Corporation by 21.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Neogen Corporation by 164.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Neogen Corporation during the second quarter worth $219,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) opened at 66.00 on Monday. Neogen Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.79 and a 52-week high of $69.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.68.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Neogen Corporation had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business earned $90.70 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Neogen Corporation will post $1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “BlackRock Fund Advisors Raises Stake in Neogen Corporation (NEOG)” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/blackrock-fund-advisors-raises-stake-in-neogen-corporation-neog/1138050.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Neogen Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

In other Neogen Corporation news, CEO James L. Herbert sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 904,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,156,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Terri A. Morrical sold 21,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $1,421,064.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,229.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation Company Profile

Neogen Corporation develops, manufactures and markets a range of products and services dedicated to food and animal safety. The Company operates through two segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment produces and markets diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens and levels of general sanitation.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.