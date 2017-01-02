BlackRock Fund Advisors Has $137,939,000 Stake in First Horizon National Corporation (FHN)

BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,057,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 479,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors’ holdings in First Horizon National Corporation were worth $137,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon National Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon National Corporation by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Horizon National Corporation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Loews Corp raised its position in shares of First Horizon National Corporation by 2.2% in the second quarter. Loews Corp now owns 14,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of First Horizon National Corporation by 1.5% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 23,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) opened at 20.01 on Monday. First Horizon National Corporation has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.19.

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. First Horizon National Corporation had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon National Corporation will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. First Horizon National Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon National Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Group upgraded First Horizon National Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays PLC increased their price target on First Horizon National Corporation from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America Corporation upgraded First Horizon National Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on First Horizon National Corporation from $15.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

In related news, EVP John M. Daniel sold 42,531 shares of First Horizon National Corporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $680,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 272,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,376. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon National Corporation Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) is a bank holding company. The Company provides financial services through its subsidiary, First Tennessee Bank National Association (the Bank). The Company has four segments: regional banking, fixed income, corporate and non-strategic. The Company’s regional banking segment offers financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to retail and commercial customers in Tennessee and other selected markets.

