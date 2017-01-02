BlackRock Fund Advisors Acquires 1,542,270 Shares of Diamondrock Hospitality Company (DRH)

BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,487,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,542,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of Diamondrock Hospitality Company worth $140,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Diamondrock Hospitality Company by 20.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 796,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after buying an additional 132,484 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Diamondrock Hospitality Company by 2.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 624,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Diamondrock Hospitality Company by 4.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Diamondrock Hospitality Company by 319.0% in the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after buying an additional 460,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Diamondrock Hospitality Company by 19.0% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 13,920 shares during the last quarter.

Diamondrock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) opened at 11.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.31. Diamondrock Hospitality Company has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $11.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87.

Diamondrock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Diamondrock Hospitality Company had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business earned $220.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Diamondrock Hospitality Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Diamondrock Hospitality Company will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Diamondrock Hospitality Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

DRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Diamondrock Hospitality Company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Nomura initiated coverage on Diamondrock Hospitality Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Instinet initiated coverage on Diamondrock Hospitality Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Barclays PLC set a $11.00 target price on Diamondrock Hospitality Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Diamondrock Hospitality Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diamondrock Hospitality Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

In other news, CFO Sean M. Mahoney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 417,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,168.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondrock Hospitality Company

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a lodging-focused Maryland corporation operating as a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns a portfolio of approximately 30 hotels and resorts throughout North America and the United States Virgin Islands that consists of over 10,925 guest rooms. Its primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate full-service hotel properties in the United States.

