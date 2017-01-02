BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Shares Sold by Sectoral Asset Management Inc

Sectoral Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,519 shares during the period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical comprises about 3.7% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $38,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) remained flat at $82.84 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267,233 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $14.25 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.75 and a 200 day moving average of $89.23. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.12 and a 1-year high of $105.61.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.13. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 46.22%. The company had revenue of $279.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post ($3.73) EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMRN. RBC Capital Markets set a $125.00 price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Gabelli began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, December 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Vetr upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.98 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.57.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $9,756,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,167,818.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BioMarin) develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for various diseases and medical conditions. The Company’s product portfolio consists of approximately five approved products, and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. Its approved products include Vimizim (elosulfase alpha), Naglazyme (galsulfase), Kuvan (sapropterin dihydrochloride), Aldurazyme (laronidase) and Firdapse (amifampridine phosphate).

