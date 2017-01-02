Biogen’s (BIIB) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann reissued their outperform rating on shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $368.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $355.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BIIB. Vetr upgraded Biogen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $316.41 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. HC Wainwright set a $360.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Group reduced their price objective on Biogen from $323.00 to $316.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $335.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $304.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $337.45.

Shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) opened at 283.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.70. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.02 and a 12-month high of $333.65. The firm has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.22. Biogen had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 34.03%. The company earned $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post $20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adriana Karaboutis sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.94, for a total transaction of $81,728.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,193.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 2.9% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 13.6% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Advent Capital Management DE boosted its position in Biogen by 13.3% in the third quarter. Advent Capital Management DE now owns 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its position in Biogen by 25.9% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 22,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 63.1% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc, formerly Biogen Idec Inc, is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates in discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to patients for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, hematologic conditions and autoimmune disorders segment. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), ELOCTATE for hemophilia A and ALPROLIX for hemophilia B, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

