Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $312.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIIB. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $333.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Group cut Biogen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr upgraded Biogen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $352.34 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 5th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation restated a buy rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $337.45.

Shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) opened at 283.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.70. The stock has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.74. Biogen has a 52-week low of $223.02 and a 52-week high of $333.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.22. The business earned $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 34.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Biogen will post $20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Adriana Karaboutis sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.94, for a total value of $81,728.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,193.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,544,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,275,359,000 after buying an additional 182,714 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 19.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,610,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,382,167,000 after buying an additional 1,243,876 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 5,816,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,406,542,000 after buying an additional 50,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,969,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,555,552,000 after buying an additional 125,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,184,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $770,013,000 after buying an additional 21,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc, formerly Biogen Idec Inc, is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates in discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to patients for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, hematologic conditions and autoimmune disorders segment. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), ELOCTATE for hemophilia A and ALPROLIX for hemophilia B, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

