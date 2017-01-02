Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Downgraded by TheStreet to Hold

TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BIIB. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday. Leerink Swann raised Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Vetr raised Biogen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $316.41 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. HC Wainwright set a $360.00 target price on Biogen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group lowered their target price on Biogen from $323.00 to $316.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $337.45.

Shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) opened at 283.58 on Tuesday. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.02 and a 1-year high of $333.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.70. The firm has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.22. Biogen had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 34.03%. The firm earned $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Biogen will post $20.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adriana Karaboutis sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.94, for a total value of $81,728.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,193.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,544,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,275,359,000 after buying an additional 182,714 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 19.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,610,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,382,167,000 after buying an additional 1,243,876 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 5,816,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,406,542,000 after buying an additional 50,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,969,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,555,552,000 after buying an additional 125,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,184,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $770,013,000 after buying an additional 21,307 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc, formerly Biogen Idec Inc, is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates in discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to patients for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, hematologic conditions and autoimmune disorders segment. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), ELOCTATE for hemophilia A and ALPROLIX for hemophilia B, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

