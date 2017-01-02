Bill Barrett Corporation (BBG) Position Decreased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its position in Bill Barrett Corporation (NYSE:BBG) by 33.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 670,530 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 335,330 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Bill Barrett Corporation were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Bill Barrett Corporation by 711.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 15,775 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bill Barrett Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $842,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bill Barrett Corporation by 3.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 12,659 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bill Barrett Corporation by 2.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 120,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Bill Barrett Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $1,865,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill Barrett Corporation (NYSE:BBG) traded down 1.96% on Monday, reaching $6.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,706,287 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $411.45 million. Bill Barrett Corporation has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.24.

Bill Barrett Corporation (NYSE:BBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Bill Barrett Corporation had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 81.86%. The firm had revenue of $50.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bill Barrett Corporation will post ($0.63) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill Barrett Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Bill Barrett Corporation in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wunderlich cut Bill Barrett Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Bill Barrett Corporation in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Bill Barrett Corporation in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bill Barrett Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.79.

About Bill Barrett Corporation

Bill Barrett Corporation is an independent energy company that develops, acquires and explores for oil and natural gas resources. The Company’s assets and operations are located in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States. The Company develops oil and natural gas in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States.

