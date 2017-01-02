Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Danone SA (BN) a €64.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($66.67) price objective on Danone SA (EPA:BN) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BN. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($72.92) target price on shares of Danone SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Macquarie set a €63.00 ($65.63) price objective on shares of Danone SA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €63.00 ($65.63) price objective on shares of Danone SA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €68.00 ($70.83) price objective on shares of Danone SA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC set a €73.00 ($76.04) price objective on shares of Danone SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €68.68 ($71.54).

Shares of Danone SA (EPA:BN) opened at 60.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of €37.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of €59.46 and a 200 day moving average of €63.81. Danone SA has a 1-year low of €57.49 and a 1-year high of €70.53.

About Danone SA

Danone SA is engaged in holding directly or indirectly companies, and coordination of the main functions and activities. The Company operates through four segments: Fresh Dairy Products Division, Waters Division, Early Life Nutrition Division and Medical Nutrition Division. The Fresh Dairy Products Division is engaged in the production and distribution of yogurts, fermented dairy products and other fresh dairy specialties.

