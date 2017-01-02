Bellevue Group AG Acquires 10,000 Shares of Prothena Co. PLC (PRTA)

Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 32.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Prothena Co. PLC were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena Co. PLC during the second quarter worth approximately $17,040,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Prothena Co. PLC by 419.0% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 237,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after buying an additional 192,050 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Prothena Co. PLC during the third quarter worth approximately $7,864,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena Co. PLC during the third quarter worth approximately $7,292,000. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LLC raised its stake in Prothena Co. PLC by 13.4% in the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 788,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,570,000 after buying an additional 93,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) remained flat at $49.19 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,380 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $1.70 billion. Prothena Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $68.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.00.

Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.49 million. Prothena Co. PLC had a negative return on equity of 32.65% and a negative net margin of 11,365.41%. Equities analysts predict that Prothena Co. PLC will post ($4.36) earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/bellevue-group-ag-acquires-10000-shares-of-prothena-co-plc-prta/1138475.html.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prothena Co. PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Prothena Co. PLC in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Prothena Co. PLC in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prothena Co. PLC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

In other Prothena Co. PLC news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of Prothena Co. PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $312,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,684.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gene G. Kinney sold 20,619 shares of Prothena Co. PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,136,106.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at $968,547.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena Co. PLC

Prothena Corporation Public Limited Company is a global biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. The Company’s clinical pipeline of antibody-based product candidates targets a range of indications, including Amyloid Light-chain (AL) amyloidosis (NEOD001), Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies (PRX002), and inflammatory diseases, including psoriasis (PRX003).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Co. PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena Co. PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.