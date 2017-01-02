Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 38,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,000. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 1.9% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,617,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,220,410,000 after buying an additional 1,023,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 24,369,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,032,886,000 after buying an additional 612,544 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 28.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,318,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,277,907,000 after buying an additional 3,380,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 17.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,346,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,113,383,000 after buying an additional 1,942,138 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 45.4% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,460,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,774,000 after buying an additional 2,640,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) remained flat at $71.61 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,220,862 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.11 and a 200-day moving average of $78.23. The company has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $103.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. The business earned $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 100.57% and a net margin of 47.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post $11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.44%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Leerink Swann set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.19.

In other news, Director John W. Madigan sold 105,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $7,860,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,115,028.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s principal areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), liver diseases, such as chronic hepatitis C virus infection and chronic hepatitis B virus infection, cardiovascular, hematology/oncology and inflammation/respiratory.

