BB&T Securities LLC Sells 3,673 Shares of ConAgra Foods Inc. (CAG)

BB&T Securities LLC cut its position in ConAgra Foods Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in ConAgra Foods were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of ConAgra Foods by 11.4% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of ConAgra Foods during the second quarter worth about $956,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of ConAgra Foods during the second quarter worth about $37,051,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of ConAgra Foods by 71.7% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of ConAgra Foods by 85.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 82,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 38,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConAgra Foods Inc. (NYSE:CAG) traded down 0.58% during trading on Monday, hitting $39.55. 2,521,327 shares of the stock were exchanged. ConAgra Foods Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $39.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average of $36.63. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.29.

ConAgra Foods (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. ConAgra Foods had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ConAgra Foods Inc. will post $1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. ConAgra Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.93%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of ConAgra Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ConAgra Foods from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConAgra Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of ConAgra Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ConAgra Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

About ConAgra Foods

Conagra Brands, Inc, formerly ConAgra Foods, Inc, operates as a packaged food company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Foods and Commercial Foods. The Company sells branded and customized food products, as well as commercially branded foods. It also supplies vegetable, spice and grain products to a range of restaurants, foodservice operators and commercial customers.

