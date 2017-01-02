BB&T Securities LLC Increases Stake in Southern Company (The) (SO)

BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,119 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Southern Company (The) were worth $21,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Geneva Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern Company (The) by 21.3% in the third quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Southern Company (The) by 7.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 69,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Southern Company (The) by 15.0% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,038,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,290,000 after buying an additional 135,735 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Southern Company (The) by 0.5% in the third quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Southern Company (The) by 4.9% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company (NYSE:SO) traded down 0.36% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.19. 3,484,574 shares of the stock were exchanged. Southern Company has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $54.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.97. The company has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.04.

Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The business earned $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Southern Company (The) had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Southern Company will post $2.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Southern Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is 83.27%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. increased their target price on shares of Southern Company (The) from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Southern Company (The) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

About Southern Company (The)

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional operating companies and Southern Power Company (Southern Power), and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. Southern Company’s segments include the sale of electricity by four traditional operating companies, Southern Power and All Other.

