Baskin Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in Neenah Paper, Inc. (NP)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neenah Paper, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Neenah Paper accounts for about 2.1% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Neenah Paper were worth $8,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NP. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Neenah Paper during the second quarter valued at about $1,674,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Neenah Paper by 44,368.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,090,000 after buying an additional 414,845 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its position in Neenah Paper by 923.9% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 74,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after buying an additional 67,581 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in Neenah Paper by 6.6% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Neenah Paper by 2.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Neenah Paper, Inc. (NYSE:NP) traded down 0.41% on Monday, hitting $85.20. 51,932 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.85 and a 200 day moving average of $78.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.49. Neenah Paper, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $90.23.

Neenah Paper (NYSE:NP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.15 million. Neenah Paper had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 22.20%. Neenah Paper’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neenah Paper, Inc. will post $4.30 earnings per share for the current year.

NP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neenah Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. DA Davidson restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Neenah Paper in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

In related news, Director Stephen Michael Wood sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Cook bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.68 per share, for a total transaction of $40,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,665.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Neenah Paper, Inc has two principal operations, technical products business, and fine paper and packaging business. The Company’s segments consist of Technical Products, Fine Paper and Packaging, and Other. The technical products business is an international producer of fiber-formed, coated and/or saturated specialized media, which includes filtration media (Filtration), tape and abrasives backings products (Backings), and durable label and specialty substrate products (Specialty).

