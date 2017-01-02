Baskin Financial Services Inc. Buys 3,912 Shares of TransCanada Corporation (TRP)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the period. TransCanada Corporation comprises about 2.5% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in TransCanada Corporation were worth $9,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in TransCanada Corporation by 8.1% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 38,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in TransCanada Corporation by 25.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 268,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after buying an additional 54,059 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in TransCanada Corporation by 5.8% in the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 141,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in TransCanada Corporation during the second quarter worth about $132,573,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in TransCanada Corporation by 3.0% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,198,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,184,000 after buying an additional 35,045 shares in the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) traded down 0.15% during trading on Monday, hitting $45.15. 501,100 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $36.12 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.87. TransCanada Corporation has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $48.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. TransCanada Corporation’s payout ratio is -81.16%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of TransCanada Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransCanada Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. RBC Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of TransCanada Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. GMP Securities raised shares of TransCanada Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of TransCanada Corporation in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. TransCanada Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

TransCanada Corporation Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation (TransCanada) is an energy infrastructure company. The Company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines and Energy. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of the Company’s investments in approximately 67,300 kilometers (km) (approximately 41,900 miles) of regulated natural gas pipelines and over 250 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of regulated natural gas storage facilities.

