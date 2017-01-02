Basic Energy Services, Inc. (BAS) Upgraded at Capital One Financial Corporation

Capital One Financial Corporation upgraded shares of Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of Basic Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Basic Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Basic Energy Services in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.21.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) opened at 35.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average of $35.18. Basic Energy Services has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $44.75.

In other news, Director Kenneth V. Huseman sold 278,428 shares of Basic Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $94,665.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,538.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Webster sold 494,721 shares of Basic Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total transaction of $257,254.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 485,104 shares in the company, valued at $252,254.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Basic Energy Services by 12.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Basic Energy Services by 13.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,335,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Basic Energy Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Basic Energy Services during the second quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Basic Energy Services by 10.6% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 182,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 17,524 shares in the last quarter. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides a range of well site services in the United States to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies, including completion and remedial services, fluid services, well servicing and contract drilling. The Company operates through the segment, which include Completion and Remedial Services, Fluid Services, Well Servicing and Contract Drilling.

