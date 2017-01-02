Bank of The West Has $3,518,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (C)

Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 17.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,257 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nwam LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 18.5% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Citigroup by 8.3% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 16,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund raised its position in Citigroup by 18.4% in the third quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 109,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 88,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 91.6% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 33,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 16,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) traded up 0.08% during trading on Monday, hitting $59.43. The stock had a trading volume of 16,588,499 shares. The firm has a market cap of $169.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.75. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $61.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post $4.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vetr upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.37 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.06.

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

