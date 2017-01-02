Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (BK) Shares Bought by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (NYSE:BK) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 25.1% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 6.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 5,546.0% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 1.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) traded up 0.08% on Monday, reaching $47.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,604,717 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $49.54. The stock has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.21.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business earned $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation will post $3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup Inc. upgraded Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.35.

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Hassell sold 191,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $8,256,835.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,357,266.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Hassell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,459,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) is an investments company. The Company operates businesses through two segments: Investment Management and Investment Services. The Company also has an Other segment, which includes credit-related services; the leasing portfolio; corporate treasury activities, including its investment securities portfolio; its equity interest in ConvergEx Group; business exits, and corporate overhead.

