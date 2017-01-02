Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,584 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Erie Indemnity Company were worth $22,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Erie Indemnity Company by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,946,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,337,000 after buying an additional 51,642 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Erie Indemnity Company by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 239,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,833,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Erie Indemnity Company by 42.3% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after buying an additional 27,184 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Erie Indemnity Company by 16.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after buying an additional 10,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Erie Indemnity Company by 24.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after buying an additional 13,612 shares in the last quarter. 30.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) remained flat at $112.45 during trading on Monday. 23,341 shares of the stock were exchanged. Erie Indemnity Company has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $116.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.21.

Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company earned $418.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.94 million. Erie Indemnity Company had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 12.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Erie Indemnity Company will post $3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.7825 dividend. This is a boost from Erie Indemnity Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Erie Indemnity Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Erie Indemnity Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

About Erie Indemnity Company

Erie Indemnity Company is a management company. The Company serves as the attorney-in-fact for the subscribers (policyholders) at the Erie Insurance Exchange (Exchange). The Exchange is a reciprocal insurer that writes property and casualty insurance. The Company’s primary function is to perform certain services for the Exchange relating to the sales, underwriting and issuance of policies on behalf of the Exchange.

