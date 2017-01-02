Bank of Montreal Can Has $4,015,000 Position in B/E Aerospace, Inc. (BEAV)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of B/E Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAV) by 193.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,256 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in B/E Aerospace were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEAV. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of B/E Aerospace by 28.9% in the second quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 830,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,327,000 after buying an additional 185,903 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of B/E Aerospace by 226.8% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of B/E Aerospace by 27.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after buying an additional 48,204 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of B/E Aerospace by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 316,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,631,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of B/E Aerospace by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 257,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,877,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B/E Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAV) remained flat at $60.19 during trading on Monday. 787,864 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.40. B/E Aerospace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $60.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. B/E Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BEAV shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of B/E Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised B/E Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. upped their price objective on B/E Aerospace from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Vertical Research started coverage on B/E Aerospace in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered B/E Aerospace from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. B/E Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

B/E Aerospace Company Profile

B/E Aerospace, Inc is a manufacturer of cabin interior products for commercial aircraft and business jets. The Company sells its products and provides services to various airlines and aerospace manufacturers across the world. It operates through two segments: commercial aircraft (CAS) and business jet (BJS).

