Bandera Partners LLC Maintains Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)

Bandera Partners LLC continued to hold its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for about 4.5% of Bandera Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bandera Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,461.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after buying an additional 17,525 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 131.3% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) traded up 0.19% during trading on Monday, hitting $377.32. 890,470 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $391.83 and a 200 day moving average of $402.30. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.39 and a beta of 0.62. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.96 and a 1-year high of $542.50.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.71 million. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 5.46%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post $1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Vetr cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $437.11 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $590.00 to $483.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.97.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The Company’s Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants serve a menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla) and salads. The Company operates approximately 1,970 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, over 10 in Canada, seven in England, four in France and one in Germany.

