Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in International Paper Company (IP)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. International Paper Company comprises 1.0% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper Company were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper Company during the second quarter worth $141,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper Company by 2,458.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new stake in International Paper Company during the second quarter worth $202,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in International Paper Company during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in International Paper Company by 17.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) traded down 0.58% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,018,056 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.56. International Paper Company has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $54.68.

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. International Paper Company had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm earned $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. International Paper Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper Company will post $3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from International Paper Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. International Paper Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.52%.

IP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vetr upgraded International Paper Company from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.66 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded International Paper Company to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank AG set a $50.00 target price on International Paper Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of International Paper Company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.19.

In related news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 4,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $260,452.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carol L. Roberts sold 8,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $434,775.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About International Paper Company

International Paper Company (International Paper) is a paper and packaging company with primary markets and manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Russia, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The Company operates in three segments: Industrial Packaging, Printing Papers and Consumer Packaging.

