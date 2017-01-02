Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Molson Coors Brewing Company accounts for approximately 1.0% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Company were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TAP. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company by 68.2% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) traded down 0.72% during trading on Monday, reaching $97.31. The company had a trading volume of 999,454 shares. Molson Coors Brewing Company has a 12 month low of $80.78 and a 12 month high of $112.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.65.

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company earned $947.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.75 million. Molson Coors Brewing Company had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Company will post $5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Molson Coors Brewing Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.74%.

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America Corporation initiated coverage on Molson Coors Brewing Company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on Molson Coors Brewing Company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised their target price on Molson Coors Brewing Company from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Molson Coors Brewing Company from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $152.00 target price on Molson Coors Brewing Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

In other Molson Coors Brewing Company news, CEO Mark Hunter sold 5,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $585,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,078,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Geoffrey E. Molson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Molson Coors Brewing Company

Molson Coors Brewing Company (MCBC) is a holding company that operates as a brewer. The Company has a portfolio of brands, including Carling, Coors Light, Molson Canadian and Staropramen, as well as craft and specialty beers, such as Blue Moon, Creemore Springs, Cobra and Doom Bar. The Company operates through four segments: Molson Coors Canada (MCC or Canada segment); MillerCoors LLC (MillerCoors or U.S.

