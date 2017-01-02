Axiom Securities Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for GATX Co. (GATX)

Axiom Securities restated their sell rating on shares of GATX Co. (NASDAQ:GATX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GATX. Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of GATX from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GATX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GATX from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, began coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an underperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GATX has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.50.

GATX (NASDAQ:GATX) opened at 61.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.81 and its 200 day moving average is $47.62. GATX has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $64.46.

GATX (NASDAQ:GATX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.93. The firm earned $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GATX will post $5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

In other news, VP William M. Muckian sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $59,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,305.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Brian A. Kenney sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 220,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,641,531. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About GATX

GATX Corporation is a railcar lessor, owning fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. The Company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC) and Portfolio Management. Rail North America provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars, pays ad valorem taxes and insurance, and provides other ancillary services.

