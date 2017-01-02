Assicurazioni Generali SpA (G) Receives €13.77 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali SpA (BIT:G) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €13.77 ($14.34).

G has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC set a €15.50 ($16.15) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali SpA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Group set a €13.30 ($13.85) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali SpA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €14.00 ($14.58) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali SpA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. RBC Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($12.50) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali SpA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali SpA in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA (BIT:G) opened at 14.12 on Friday. Assicurazioni Generali SpA has a 52-week low of €9.76 and a 52-week high of €16.82. The company has a market cap of €22.02 billion and a PE ratio of 11.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €12.92 and a 200 day moving average of €11.77.

About Assicurazioni Generali SpA

Assicurazioni Generali SpA is an Italy-based company engaged in insurance and financial products sector. it acts as the parent to the Generali Group (the Group). The Group operates through two segments: Life and a Non-life. The Life segment’s product line consists of saving and protection policies, as well as the health and pension policies.

