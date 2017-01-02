Argonaut Gold Inc (AR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc (TSE:AR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.97.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AR shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.70 to C$3.70 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cormark initiated coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) traded down 9.79% during trading on Monday, hitting $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,940 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16. The company’s market capitalization is $335.95 million. Argonaut Gold has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $4.45.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc is engaged in gold mining, mine development and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The Company’s segments are El Castillo, La Colorada, San Antonio, Magino, and Corporate and other. It owns the producing El Castillo mine in the State of Durango, Mexico; the producing La Colorada mine in the State of Sonora, Mexico; the advanced exploration-stage San Antonio property in the State of Baja California Sur, Mexico; the advanced exploration-stage Magino property in the Province of Ontario, Canada; the advanced exploration-stage San Agustin property located approximately 10 kilometers from the El Castillo mine in the State of Durango, Mexico, and various other exploration stage projects, all of which are located in North America.

