Arch Coal (ARCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Arch Coal (NASDAQ:ARCH) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.40 (Strong Buy) from the five brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Arch Coal’s rating score has improved by 30% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $91.80 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Arch Coal an industry rank of 23 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Arch Coal from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. FBR & Co assumed coverage on shares of Arch Coal in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Arch Coal in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arch Coal in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company.

Arch Coal (NASDAQ:ARCH) opened at 78.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.41 and its 200-day moving average is $33.14. The company’s market cap is $1.95 billion. Arch Coal has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $86.47.

