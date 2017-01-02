Apache Corporation (APA) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its stake in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,496 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Apache Corporation were worth $8,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apache Corporation during the second quarter valued at $227,262,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apache Corporation during the third quarter valued at $124,773,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apache Corporation by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,605,166 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,369,769,000 after buying an additional 1,199,481 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apache Corporation during the third quarter valued at $73,163,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Apache Corporation by 7.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,403,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $857,489,000 after buying an additional 1,108,971 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) traded down 0.63% during trading on Monday, hitting $63.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,238,291 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.51 and its 200-day moving average is $58.44. Apache Corporation has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The company’s market cap is $24.08 billion.

Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. Apache Corporation had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 166.56%. The firm earned $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Apache Corporation’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apache Corporation will post ($0.96) earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Sunday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th. Apache Corporation’s payout ratio is currently -4.42%.

A number of research firms recently commented on APA. Wolfe Research raised Apache Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Howard Weil downgraded Apache Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Group lifted their target price on Apache Corporation from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Apache Corporation in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Apache Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apache Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.43.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.02 per share, with a total value of $870,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,435.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James L. House sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $507,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,372.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apache Corporation Company Profile

Apache Corporation (Apache) is an independent energy company. Both domestically and internationally, the Company explores for, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. The Company has exploration and production interests in four countries: the United States, Canada, Egypt, and the United Kingdom (North Sea).

