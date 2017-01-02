Aon PLC (AON) Receives $111.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.60.

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays PLC reduced their target price on Aon PLC from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aon PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price target on Aon PLC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. RBC Capital Markets cut Aon PLC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Aon PLC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) opened at 111.53 on Wednesday. Aon PLC has a 1-year low of $83.83 and a 1-year high of $116.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.35 and a 200 day moving average of $110.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Aon PLC had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Aon PLC will post $6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Aon PLC by 0.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Aon PLC during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aon PLC by 1,102.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Aon PLC by 70.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp raised its stake in Aon PLC by 6.9% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aon PLC

Aon plc (Aon) is a global provider of risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing, delivering distinctive client value via risk management and workforce productivity solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Risk Solutions and Human Resource (HR) Solutions.

