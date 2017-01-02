SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday. They currently have $1.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.48.

Shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANTH) opened at 0.6491 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70. Anthera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The company’s market cap is $27.23 million.

Anthera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.23. Anthera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 202.44% and a negative net margin of 1,273.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Anthera Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.59) earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/02/anthera-pharmaceuticals-inc-anth-cut-to-hold-at-suntrust-banks-inc/1137848.html.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 49,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $155,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 18,135 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anthera Pharmaceuticals

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Anthera) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat serious diseases associated with inflammation, including enzyme replacement therapies and autoimmune diseases. The Company has two Phase III product candidates, liprotamase also known as Sollpura and blisibimod.

Receive News & Ratings for Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.