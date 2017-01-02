ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Shares Sold by Intermede Investment Partners Ltd

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd cut its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 20.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 406,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,046 shares during the period. ANSYS makes up about 4.2% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $37,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 25.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 158.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 8.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 46.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1st Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) remained flat at $92.49 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 221,967 shares. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $80.51 and a one year high of $98.99.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The firm earned $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.89 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post $3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANSS. Benchmark Co. dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Pacific Crest restated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.13.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers and students across industries and academia, including aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors.

