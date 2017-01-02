Analysts Set Natera, Inc. (NTRA) PT at $18.80

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTRA. TheStreet lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark Co. increased their price target on Natera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 32,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $390,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,165 shares in the company, valued at $7,561,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Rabinowitz sold 146,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $1,834,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,020,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,260,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Natera by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Natera by 2.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 2.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 136.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Natera by 30.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) opened at 11.71 on Friday. Natera has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $13.80. The firm’s market capitalization is $613.39 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. Natera had a negative return on equity of 48.24% and a negative net margin of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $53.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natera will post ($1.68) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

