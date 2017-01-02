Analysts Set Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX) PT at $11.81

Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.81.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoran in a research note on Thursday. Vetr upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoran from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.58 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoran in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoran in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Freeport-McMoran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Freeport-McMoran (NYSE:FCX) opened at 13.19 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $17.96 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $12.03. Freeport-McMoran has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $16.42.

Freeport-McMoran (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company earned $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Freeport-McMoran had a negative net margin of 58.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoran will post $0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Courtney Mather purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.72 per share, with a total value of $1,608,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,406.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoran during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoran during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoran by 1.8% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,803 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoran by 36.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 278,177 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 74,384 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Freeport-McMoran by 43.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,727,465 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $40,480,000 after buying an additional 1,133,646 shares during the period. 69.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) is a natural resource company with a portfolio of mineral assets, and oil and natural gas resources. The Company’s segments include the Morenci, Cerro Verde, Grasberg and Tenke Fungurume copper mines, the Rod & Refining operations and the U.S. Oil & Gas Operations. It has organized its operations into five primary divisions: North America copper mines, South America mining, Indonesia mining, Africa mining and Molybdenum mines.

